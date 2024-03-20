CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CoStar Group traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.11. Approximately 431,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,153,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

