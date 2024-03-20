Cormark Weighs in on Capreit’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
