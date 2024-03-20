Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 532,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

