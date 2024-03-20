Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 880,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

