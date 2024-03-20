Contrasting Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $445.32 million 0.83 $15.08 million $0.77 25.45 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.29) 0.00

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.39% 12.25% 7.75% Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -189.58%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Evelo Biosciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

