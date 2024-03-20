Contrasting CloudCommerce (CLWD) and Its Rivals

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CloudCommerce and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 538 458 6 2.31

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 7.32%. Given CloudCommerce’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.69 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 9.72

CloudCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CloudCommerce competitors beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

