ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,792. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

