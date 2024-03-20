Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333,326 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

