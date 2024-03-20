Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 47.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Computacenter Price Performance

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,724 ($34.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.19, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,874.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) target price for the company.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.