Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.19

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 19400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

