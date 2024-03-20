Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.19

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 19400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.