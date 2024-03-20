Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 392 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.12. 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

