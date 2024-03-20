Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.88. 1,257,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,814. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

