Columbus McKinnon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after buying an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

