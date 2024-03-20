Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 3,366,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $89.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

