CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 32,810,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 235,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

