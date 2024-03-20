Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

