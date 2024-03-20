CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 5.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.44. 4,184,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,045,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.