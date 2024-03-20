Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 5.2%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.43. 2,360,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Clarivate by 1,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,054,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Clarivate by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 546,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

