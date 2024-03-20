Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

