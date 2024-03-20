City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. City comprises approximately 4.8% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in City were worth $29,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in City by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 28.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of City stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,808 shares of company stock worth $1,094,935. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

