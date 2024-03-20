City Holding Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

