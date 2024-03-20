City Holding Co. Sells 1,381 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

