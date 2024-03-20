City Holding Co. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

