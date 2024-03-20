City Holding Co. Purchases Shares of 520 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

