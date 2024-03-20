City Holding Co. Purchases Shares of 1,970 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after acquiring an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after buying an additional 151,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 59,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,611,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.