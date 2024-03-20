City Holding Co. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

