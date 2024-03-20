City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 513,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

