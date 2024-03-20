City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

