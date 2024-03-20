City Holding Co. Has $50,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

