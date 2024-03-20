City Holding Co. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

