City Holding Co. Has $213,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

