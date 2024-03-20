City Holding Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

