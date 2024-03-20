City Holding Co. Has $187,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

