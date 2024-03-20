City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MSCI by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $564.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

