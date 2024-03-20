City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.