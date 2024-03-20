City Holding Co. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

