City Holding Co. Buys 2,620 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

