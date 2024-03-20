City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

