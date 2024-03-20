Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Citi Trends Stock Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

Citi Trends stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,882,324.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,438 shares of company stock worth $3,602,477. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.