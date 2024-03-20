Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 165,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 4,978,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,919,729. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

