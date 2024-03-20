Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

