Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,019.98

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,019.98 and last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 212895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,797.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,541.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

