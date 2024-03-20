Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,019.98

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,019.98 and last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 212895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,797.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,541.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,228.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.