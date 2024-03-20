Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,505.46.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $167.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2,964.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,100. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,609.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,023.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,541.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,228.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

