Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $17.10. Chewy shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 2,106,579 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Chewy by 104.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chewy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

