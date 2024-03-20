Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

