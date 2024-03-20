Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Fortive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 724,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

