Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL remained flat at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,318. The firm has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.66 and a 12 month high of $130.69.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

