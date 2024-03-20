Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.39. 503,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $229.64.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

